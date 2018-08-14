Mack-Cali jumps 5% after activist investor Litt boosts stake

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) +5% after activist investor Jonathan Litt acquires an additional 1.26M shares of the real estate investment trust, bringing his total holdings to 1.67M shares, according to a regulatory filing. That amounts to about 1.8% of the company's shares outstanding.

Litt, who runs Land & Buildings Investment Management, is likely to push for changes at the REIT, including possible sale of all or parts of the company, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

It isn't clear whether Litt has met with Mack-Cali management yet to discuss potential changes.

Litt had been on Mack-Cali's board from November 2014 to August 2016, and resigned after the company's shares rose more than 32%.

Mack-Cali has risen 4.5% in the past month, but is down almost 7% year-to-date and down about 16% in the past year.