Kaiser Aluminum cut to Sell, Commercial Metals upgraded at Goldman

Kaiser Aluminum (KALU -1.3% ) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral with a $101 price target while Commercial Metals (CMC -1% ) is upgraded to Neutral from Sell with a $24 price target at Goldman Sachs.

KALU s poised to post strong EBITDA growth of 11% into 2019, supported by a moderation in aluminum costs, but Goldman's Matthew Korn says the strong EBITDA expectations are not enough to support a multiple at the high end of the firm's downstream group.

KALU's A&D markets continue to face headwinds, and growth in the automotive end market is coming mainly from low-margin products, the analyst says, adding that he does not see opportunity for explicit organic capacity and capability expansions.

Meanwhile, Korn says tariffs imposed on Turkish steel and aluminum will hurt Turkey's ability to send steel to the U.S., offering Commercial Metals protection for its key product.

"We see the potential for upside to our estimates as rebar prices remain elevated and the U.S. rebar market is poised to become more consolidated," Korn writes.