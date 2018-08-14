CNBC: Apple working on health data processing chip

CNBC reports Apple (AAPL +0.4% ) wants to develop a chip for processing health data.

The company’s Apple Watch already has optical sensing capabilities to detect heart rate and a custom processor could make more of health information coming from sensors across the Apple devices.

The Watch has a custom-sensing application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) from Broadcom (AVGO -1.4% ).

CNBC cites a July 10 job posting from the tech giant’s Health Sensing hardware team looking for sensor ASIC architects “to help develop ASICs for new sensor and sensing systems for future Apple products.”