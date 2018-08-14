FUD replaces FOMO - Crypto plunge continues

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) overnight fell to as low as $5.9K, and is currently down 3.2% on the session to $6,046. And that's about the best-performing cryptocurrency.

Ether (ETH-USD) continues its particularly fast liquidation, down another 10% to $256, Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) and Litecoin (LTC-USD) are off similar amounts.

According to Bloomberg, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is just $193B vs. a peak of $835B in January. Ethereum at one point this year comprised 32% of the total crypto market cap - that's down to 14% now. Bitcoin accounts for 54%.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB