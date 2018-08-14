Analyst weigh in with downgrades for Dycom following disastrous guidance

Dycom (DY +7.2% ) begins to claw back from yesterday's 24% beatdown, the stock's biggest selloff in 10 years, after slashing earnings and sales guidance due to delays in large-scale deployments by customers.

Analysts pile in with downgrades, as B. Riley FBR cuts shares to Neutral from Buy with a $75 price target, whacked from $120, saying DY's customers apparently are not ramping up spending on fiber networks to support data demand and 5G wireless services at the pace company management and the firm expected.

The firm suspects that DY may have overshot on the downside the negative earnings pressure in the near-term, but investors likely will have limited patience and wait for an improving trend to re-develop before bidding the stock higher.

Also, KeyBanc cuts shares to Sector Weight from Overweight and removing the $112 price target, saying the company's backlog is up by ~31% Y/Y but the 0.9x 12-month book-to-bill ratio reflects limited visibility of any revenue ramp in the coming quarters.