Intel, AMD moving on reveal of more Intel chip flaws

The Register reports that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has three more security holes in its chips that malware and malicious virtual machines could use to steal information like passwords and encryption keys from computer memory. Intel confirms the problem here with a High severity rating.

The information can potentially be lifted from other apps and virtual machines, Intel’s SGX tech (which is meant to protect this type of information) and System Management Mode memory within the computer that has total control over the hardware and complete data access.

Intel has dubbed the trio of problems the L1 Terminal Fault bugs because they involve reading info from the CPU level-one data cache. Read the details of each problem at Intel’s page.

Intel is expected to start shipping redesigned processors without the flaws later this year.

More information: Resources and response from Intel.

Intel shares are down 0.8% to $48.04.

Rival AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is up 1% to $19.94.

