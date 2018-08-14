Kroger updates on online China push

Kroger (KR +1.8% ) is out with details on its global plans through the new pilot with Alibaba's Tmall platform.

The company says the new online store introduces the Our Brands business to international customers for the first time.

Kroger's online store test will start with select Simple Truth items, providing Alibaba's more than half a billion Chinese consumers with easy access to America's largest natural/organic brand.

"E-commerce enables Kroger to quickly scale to reach new customers and markets where we don't operate physical stores, starting with China," says Kroger Chief Digital Officer Yael Cosset.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Kroger goes global (Aug. 14)