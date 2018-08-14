Community banks focus on customers, product range to keep deposit costs down

As deposit costs rise at a quicker pace across the banking industry, some banks say that strengthening customer relationships by offering a range of products helps keep the cost down, according to S&P Global's review of last week's KBW Community Bank Investor Conference.
S&P's synopsis focuses on deposit beta--the percentage of changes in market rates that banks pass on to their customers, at an industry average of 36.6% for the 12 months ended June 30.
CVB Financial (CVBF +1.2%) with a beta of just 2.5% saw its cost of interest-bearing deposits rising only 2 basis points Y/Y. While the bank provides incentives for its bankers to increase deposits, it's willing to let more rate-sensitive funds go to competitors.
CVBF has worked to retain operating accounts and business deposits, while selling more relationship-based products focused on cybersecurity and fraud prevention.
For Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK +2.6%), focusing on business customers helps keep its deposit beta to 6.3% for the 12 months ended June 30. Many business customers prefer keeping funds in more-liquid accounts vs. maturity deposits that carry a higher rate.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox