Community banks focus on customers, product range to keep deposit costs down

As deposit costs rise at a quicker pace across the banking industry, some banks say that strengthening customer relationships by offering a range of products helps keep the cost down, according to S&P Global's review of last week's KBW Community Bank Investor Conference.

S&P's synopsis focuses on deposit beta--the percentage of changes in market rates that banks pass on to their customers, at an industry average of 36.6% for the 12 months ended June 30.

CVB Financial (CVBF +1.2% ) with a beta of just 2.5% saw its cost of interest-bearing deposits rising only 2 basis points Y/Y. While the bank provides incentives for its bankers to increase deposits, it's willing to let more rate-sensitive funds go to competitors.

CVBF has worked to retain operating accounts and business deposits, while selling more relationship-based products focused on cybersecurity and fraud prevention.