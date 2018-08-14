Canada moves toward new steel tariffs amid dumping fears

Canada's government takes a key step toward imposing potential new tariffs and quotas on seven imported steel products in an attempt to protect domestic producers, with Finance Minister Morneau saying a surge in foreign steel may be disrupting the market.

Morneau says measures would be applied if evidence shows producers are being harmed, noting Q2 trade data shows a spike in shipments from countries such as Brazil, India, Turkey and Germany.

Companies that may be impacted by the moves include U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), AK Steel (NYSE:AKS), Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD).

Canada's moves would be part of the widening impact from U.S. tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum that were imposed on Canada, the European Union and other nations in June.

ETFs: SLX