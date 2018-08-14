Equity Residential cut by SunTrust on California rent control exposure

SunTrust analyst Michael Lewis downgrades Equity Residential (EQR +0.5% ) to hold from buy as he sees a lack of near-term catalysts and exposure to a potential increase in rent controls in California, Bloomberg reports.

Lewis writes that EQR has below-average projected same-store growth and a reduced development pipeline.

California voters will decide in November on a potential repeal of Costa-Hawkins, a law that limits rent control in the state; the repeal threat hasn't been priced into the stock, Lewis says.

Previously: Equity Residential boosts forecast range for year normalized FFO per share (July 24)