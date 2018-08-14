Blackstone perks up after landing on Morgan Stanley `top pick' list

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) rises 2.6% after Morgan Stanley says it's "increasingly bullish" on the stock and says asset-gathering momentum is likely to pick up, boosting management fee-related earnings by 35% over the next six quarters, analyst Michael Cyprys writes, according to Bloomberg.

Names BX a "top pick," along with Apollo Global (NYSE:APO), noting Sept. 21 investor day (its first since 2014), potential conversion to a C-Corp, and sees AUM rising to $510B by Q2 2019, on the strength of BREP IX, BCP VIII, and infrastructure fundraising.

He also sees Apollo Global "well-prepared" for Q3, with fund, balance-sheet investments appreciating after a softer Q2.

