Parker-Hannifin downgraded at Argus on guidance concerns

Parker-Hannifin (PH -0.1% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus, which says while the company's recent Q4 results topped expectations, management's outlook for FY 2019 was worse than expected.

PH's guidance implies a slowdown in top-line growth while margins are likely to be pressured by inflation and tariffs, says Argus analyst John Eade, thus near-term trends are now seen as "problematic" and the company's potential problems are industry-wide.

PH shares peaked at $212 in January and have since shown a bearish pattern with lower highs and lower lows, Eade says.