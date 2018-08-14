Pharmagreen expects to clear C$70M a year with cannabis plantlets

Pharmagreen (OTCPK:PHBI -56% ) announces that subsidiary WFS Pharmagreen plans to produce over 10M tissue culture plantlets each year, earning C$70M in the process.

Per its business model, it plans on selling the plantlets for C$8 each, about half of the current rate from a small number of licensed producers. Assumed direct production costs will be C$1 so gross profit will be C$7 per unit or C$70M per annum.

The expected (hoped for) gross margin of 87.5% will, undoubtedly, attract plenty of competitors.

Shares are down big, but only on turnover of 883 shares. Average daily volume is a scant 156 shares.