UPS reaches labor deal with aircraft mechanics, sets up critical series of votes

United Parcel Service (UPS +0.7% ) says it reached a tentative labor contract covering more than 1K aircraft mechanics after more than four years of negotiations, providing annual wage increases and preserving health coverage without employee premiums.

The agreement sets up a critical series of votes for UPS union members on three contracts that represent more than 260K covered employees; in June, UPS agreed to a new five-year deal covering workers in small package operations, followed a few weeks later by a five-year deal covering UPS workers who haul freight.

The workers are expected to vote on the contracts over the coming weeks.