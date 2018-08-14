Royal Bank of Scotland to pay $4.9B for financial crisis misconduct

Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) will pay $4.9B to settle claims that it misled investors in underwriting and issuing residential mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2008, the the U.S. Department of Justice says.

The penalty is the largest imposed by the Justice Department on a single entity for financial crisis-era misconduct.

. “Despite assurances by RBS to its investors, RBS’s deals were backed by mortgage loans with a high risk of default," says Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

The Justice Department alleges that RBS failed to disclose systemic problems with originators' loan underwriting; changed due diligence findings without justification; provided investors with inaccurate loan data; agreed with originators to limit the number of loans it could review and/or limit the number of materially defective loans it could remove from a RMBS.

RBS disputes the allegations and doesn't admit to them.

Previously: Wells Fargo to pay more than $2B over mortgages (Aug. 1)