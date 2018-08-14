Cree reports Q4 beats with strong segment revenue, in-line guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) gains 1% after Q4 results that beat estimates with a 14% Y/Y growth. In-line Q1 guidance has revenue of $395M to $415M (consensus: $411.38) and EPS of $0.10 to $0.14 (consensus: $0.12).

Revenue breakdown: LED, $155.8M (FactSet: $153.4M); Lighting, $143.7M (vs. $142.6M); Wolfspeed, $110M (vs. $104.6M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 30% and operating margin was 3.6%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

