Copper price tumbles as weak Chinese investment data eases supply fears

Comex copper closed -1.7% to $2.6765/lb. to its lowest settlement since July 2017 following news that fixed asset investment in China slowed to a nearly two-decade low in the first seven months of the year.

China, which accounts for about half the world’s copper demand, released data showing spending on factory machinery, public works projects and other fixed-asset investments in the country’s non-rural areas rose 5.5% Y/Y in the January-July period, matching a record low from 1999.

“The response of metals prices to the data from China is correspondingly negative,” Commerzbank analysts said.

Copper's losses were exacerbated as workers at the Escondida mine in Chile, the only copper operation with production of more than 1M metric tons/year, called off a strike set to start today and extended negotiations; a 44-day strike at Escondida last year helped support copper prices.

