Viavi +3.6% on strong Q4 network enablement sales

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is up 3.6% postmarket after logging fiscal Q4 earnings where it grew revenues by a third and topped analyst expectations.

Heavy gains in network enablement more than made up for a decline in sales of optical products.

Revenue quality was up in NSE, and "We also diversified OSP's profit profile with the successful launch of 3D Sensing products," says CEO Oleg Khaykin. "The 3D Sensing revenue is expected to see continued strong growth in fiscal year 2019."

Gross margin fell overall to 59.3% (non-GAAP) from 62.7%, and operating margin dropped to 14% from 15%.

Net income fell on a GAAP basis, but non-GAAP income from operations rose to $37M from $29.8M, and EPS ticked up to $0.14 from $012.

Revenue by segment: Network Enablement, $178.2M (up 69.7%); Service Enablement, $32.6M (up 10.5%); Optical Security and Performance Products, $53.2M (down 16.4%).

For Q1, it's guiding to net revenues of $257M-$277M and EPS of $0.12-$0.15.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

