Diamondback Energy to buy Energen in all-stock deal worth $9.2B

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) agrees to acquire Energen (NYSE:EGN) in an all-stock transaction valued at ~$9.2B, including $830M in net debt; EGN +7.6% after-hours, FANG halted.

The deal represents an implied value to each EGN shareholder of $84.95/share, a ~19% premium to EGN’s closing price on Aug. 13.

FANG says the combined company will own more than 266K net tier one acres in the Permian Basin, an increase of 57% from its current tier one acreage of 170K net acres.

Combined pro forma Q2 2018 production of 222K boe/day (67% oil), third largest production for a pure play company in the Permian Basin, represents an increase of 79% from FANG's Q2 production of 124.7K boe/day.