Berkshire boosts stakes in Apple, US Bank, Teva, BNY Mellon, Delta in Q2

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A), the company run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, loaded up on 212M shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in Q2, bringing its total to just under 252M.

Also added to holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA), Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV), and Axalta (NYSE:AXTA)

Trimmed stakes in American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), United Continental (NYSE:UAL), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Shed all of its Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake.

Previously: Southwest seen as logical Buffett airline play (Aug. 8)

Previously: Berkshire Hathaway rises post-Q2 results, reducing likelihood of buyback (Aug. 6)