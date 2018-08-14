Biocept Q2 revenue miss pressures shares, down 4% after hours

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 0.8 (-38%); net loss: (5.7) (+8%); loss/share: (6.32) ( -134%). Revenue drop influenced by transition from cash-based revenue recognition to accrual. Revenues were down 25% yoy on an accrual basis.

Billable samples processed: 996 (-19%).

Cost reduction initiative being implemented aimed at saving as much as $1.5M per annum.

Shareholder rights offering completed, adding $10M to the balance sheet and reducing long-term debt. Annual cash expenses trimmed by more than $2M.

Progressing on plan to transition from reference lab services provider to diagnostic kit manufacturer.

Validation of liquid biopsy Next Generation Sequencing gene panel under collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific expected this quarter.

Shares are down 4% after hours.

