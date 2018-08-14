ParkerVision -1.7% as losses widen

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) is off 1.7% after hours following Q2 earnings where it recorded just $38,000 in revenue.

Shares are still below the $1 minimum they need to hit to remain on Nasdaq Capital Market; the company said it planned to watch the bid price until Sept. 18 and take any steps needed to regain compliance. It's applied for listing on OTCQB, expecting that to be approved before any Nasdaq trading suspension.

Net loss widened to $3.6M from $3.2M.

The company launched its Milo Single-Pack product in May.

It's sticking with a number of patent infringement actions despite "ongoing expense and lengthy timeframes": "We remain committed to enforce our patent rights as we believe the number of infringing units covered by our current enforcement actions are in the billions of units," says CEO Jeffrey Parker.

It's down to $99,000 in cash, from a Dec. 31 total of $1.35M.

