FTI Consulting plans $250M convertible notes offering

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) plans to offer up to $250M of convertible notes due 2023 in a private offering to institutional buyers.

Plans to use proceeds to redeem $300M of 6.00% senior notes due 2022; may use some proceeds to buy back up to $25.0M of common stock from buyers of the convertible notes.

The notes will be convertible at the option of holders before the close of business on the business day immediately preceding May 15, 2023 only under certain circumstances. After that date, the notes are convertible at any time until maturity at the close of the business day preceding Aug. 15, 2023.

Source: Press Release

