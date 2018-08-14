Stocks snap four-day slide as Turkish lira rebounds

The S&P and Dow snapped a four-session losing streak amid a rebound in the Turkish lira, which followed a nearly 25% plunge vs. the U.S. dollar in the prior two sessions with an 8% bounce, helping ease concerns over the financial health of lenders with heavy exposure to Turkey.

Today was "a rebound from some of the contagion (fears), as cooler heads prevail," according to Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities.

The dollar finished higher overall, with the U.S. Dollar Index rising 0.4% to finish at a more than one-year high, which weighed on dollar-denominated WTI crude oil, which rose as much as 1.7% before settling 0.3% lower at $67.05/bbl.

All 11 S&P sectors gained, led by consumer discretionary (+1%) and financials; utilities was the worst performer but still added 0.2%.

The top-weighted tech sector (+0.6%) started slowly but eventually strengthened to finish in line with the broader market.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, pushing yields higher across the curve; the yield on the benchmark 10-year note added 2 bps to 2.90%, while the two-year yield jumped 3 bps to 2.63%.