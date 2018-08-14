Remark Holdings -4.4% as loss widens

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) is 4.4% lower after coming in with Q2 results that topped one analyst estimate.

The company pointed to solid progress in signing new AI agreements on its KanKan platform, pointing to a ramp-up in revenue growth in months ahead, says Chairman/CEO Kai-Shing Tao.

Meanwhile, Vegas.com show ticket volume rose 10%, and traffic conversion was up 23% Y/Y.

Overall revenues rose 20% to $20.7M, thanks to gains in KanKan and show ticket revenue.

Operating loss grew wider, to $7M from a year-ago loss of $4.7M, as expenses rose.

The company swung to a net gain of $3.4M thanks to noncash gain of $10.1M on warrant liability valuations.

Cash and equivalents came to $7M, with restricted cash at $11.7M.

