ValueAct adds new positions in LIND, AES; decreases on Fox

ValueAct discloses its updated portfolio in its 13F filing.

New positions: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) at 1.69M shares, AES (NYSE:AES) at 1.53M, Unifi (NYSE:UFI) at 0.93M, Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) at 0.69M, and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) at 0.19M.

Increased: SLM (NYSE:SLM) to 37.61M (was: 7.4M), Citigroup (NYSE:C) to 25.18M (was: 16.2M), Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) to 22.4M (was: 21.46M), Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to 6.08M (was: 5.88M), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to 18.71M (was: 17.96M).

Decreased: Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) from 53.33M to 28.63M.

Maintained: (NYSE:KKR), (NYSE:TRN), (NYSE:CBRE), (NYSE:BHC), and (NYSE:AWI).

