U.S. crude supply rose 3.6M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 3.6M barrels of oil for the week ended Aug. 10, vs. a draw of 6M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a draw of 1.5M barrels and distillates show a build of 1.9M barrels.

The Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 1.6M barrels.

Nymex September WTI recently was at $66.68/bbl in electronic trading, below today's $67.04 settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI