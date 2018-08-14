Casa Systems slides 25% after revenue miss, slashed guidance

Shares in Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) have tumbled 24.9% on robust postmarket volume following a substantial revenue miss and heavy guidance cut in its Q2 earnings.

Profits of $0.24/share beat, but the company logged $68.7M in revenues (up just 3.1%) against an expected $90.6M.

It also trimmed revenue guidance for 2018 to $300M-$350M (down from $380M-$395M, and vs. $390.6M consensus) and sees EPS at $0.80-$0.88 (down from $1.08-$1.19, and well light of consensus for $1.14).

The company's rolling out a $75M stock repurchase program as well.

Gross margin rose to 71.9%, and net income grew 16% to $22.2M. EBITDA, though, fell 12.4% to $19.8M.

"While we are disappointed with the moderation in our top-line growth during the second quarter, we believe that this is related to the timing of several projects involving network transformation and capacity upgrades," says CEO Jerry Guo. "Given the forward pipeline in all three of our end markets, I am as enthusiastic as ever about the outlook for the company."

Press release