ADNT +5%, ERI +4% on moves to MidCap 400

Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT) is up 5% after hours on news that it's joining the S&P MidCap 400, to replace DCT Industry Trust (NYSE:DCT).

DCT is set to be acquired by S&P 500 constituent ProLogis pending final conditions; the index change is set to happen before the open next Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Meanwhile, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) is up 4% after hours on its own move into the MidCap 400. It's set to replace VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY), set to be acquired by Francisco Partners. That move is effective before the open of trading Monday, Aug. 20.

