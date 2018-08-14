Live Ventures discloses SEC subpoena in filing

In the 10-Q filing to go along with its Q3 earnings, Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) notes it was subpoenaed by the SEC in February.

The agency launched an investigation and requested documents and information on matters including restatement of the company's financial statements for the quarters ended Dec. 31, 2016; March 31, 2017; and June 30, 2017; its acquisitions of Marquis Industries, Vintage Stock and ApplianceSmart; and a change in auditors.

The company says it's cooperating with the probe.