Bloomberg: Verizon nears 5G launch deals with Apple, Google

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is closing in on deals with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to be its first video providers as it launches its 5G wireless service, Bloomberg reports.

The carrier also added Indianapolis to its launch list, joining Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif.

The Apple and Google deals could come as soon as Tuesday.

Verizon would offer 5G customers a free Apple TV device or subscription to YouTube TV in its offering, as part of limited-time promotions, according to the report.

Aspects of the service like timing and price are still subject to discussions.