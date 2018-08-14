Shell, Pemex extend Deer Park JV with 10-year deal

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Mexico's Pemex extend their Deer Park refining joint venture in Texas with a 10-year agreement to 2033.

The deal reduces the joint venture supply of Maya to 70K bbl/day while shifting the crude to a fixed $59.35/bbl for 10 years beginning in 2023, which allows for more crude options at the 340K bbl/day refinery and some stability for a formula-priced feedstock rocked by wild swings in West Texas Sour prices, Argus reports.

Pipeline bottlenecks connecting Permian light sweet production to larger markets have helped to depress prices for the sour crude; a fixed Maya price of $59.35/bbl would mark a nearly 3% discount from prices so far this year.