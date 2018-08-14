GoDaddy offering 10.4M shares from selling stockholders

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is off 0.5% postmarket after news that it's proposing an underwritten offering of just under 10.4M shares of Class A common stock.

The shares are offered on behalf of selling stockholders, entities affiliated with KKR, Silver Lake Partners and YAM Special Holdings (owned by GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons). The company won't receive any proceeds.

GoDaddy will sell 8,000 shares and use those proceeds to pay transaction fees for this offering.

The shares are said to be offered at $75.75 each or higher, Bloomberg says; GoDaddy closed at $75.86 and is quoting at $75.50 after hours.