Cheniere asks to introduce feed gas to Corpus Christi LNG unit

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) asks the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval to introduce feed gas to the first liquefaction unit at its liquefied natural gas export facility in Corpus Christi, Tex., as it prepares to begin production before the end of this year.

Cheniere's FERC filing requests permission to be granted by Thursday to introduce feed gas to Train 1, and says the company is ready to begin commissioning of the dry flare.

Construction is ahead of schedule at Corpus Christi, where a second train is being built and a third train is planned; Cheniere also plans to add mid-scale liquefaction units at Corpus Christi and is working to commercialize a sixth liquefaction train at Sabine Pass in Louisiana.