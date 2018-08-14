Apparel stocks rally most since June on Tapestry's Q2, Redbook sales data

All 22 stocks in the S&P 1500 Apparel Retail Index closed higher in today's trade, jumping 2.5% to notch a new record close, as Tapestry’s (NYSE:TPR) strong Q2 results and Johnson Redbook weekly sales data impressed.

Aside from TPR, which surged +12% , notable gainers included ASNA +10% , BKE +6.1% , GES +5.8% , LB +5% and GPS +5% .

U.S. comparable store sales rose 4.5% Y/Y in the week ended Aug. 11, helped by back-to-school tax holidays in some states, according to Johnson Redbook, which forecasts August comp sales rising 5.1% Y/Y.

This week's gain may indicate that parents are making purchases sooner than they did last year, when 23% of parents had not started their shopping by the first week of August, according to the National Retail Federation.

Retail earnings due this week include Macy’s tomorrow, and Walmart, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom on Thursday.

Source: Bloomberg First Word