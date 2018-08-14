Phoenix New Media +2.7% as profits beat despite revenue drop

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is up 2.7% in late trading after beating profit expectations with its Q2 results.

Gross profit rose to 229.6M yuan (about $34.7M) from 225.4M yuan, and gross margin (non-GAAP) rose to 63.5% from 57.6%.

Non-GAAP net income jumped to 53.1M yuan ($8M) from 29.3M.

Operating expenses ticked down 0.1%; and operating income rose to 32.8M yuan (about $5M), up from 30.5M yuan.

Revenue breakout: Net advertising, 316M yuan (about $47.8M, down 6.7% in renminbi terms); paid service revenues, 46.4M yuan ($7M, down 14.9%).

For Q3, it's guiding to total revenues of 376.1M-391.1M yuan.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

Press release