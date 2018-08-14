Wheaton Precious Metals posts Q2 beat but silver production, margin slip

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) -0.6% after-hours following better than expected Q2 earnings and a 6% Y/Y revenue increase, as it also reconfirms its estimated attributable production forecast for 2018.

WPM continues to expect full-year attributable production of ~355K oz. of gold, 22.5M oz. of silver and 10.4K oz. of palladium.

For Q2, WPM produced 6.1K oz. of silver, 15.3% less than in the year-ago quarter, at $11.98/oz. cash operating margin, 4.8% lower than a year ago, primarily due to entering into the new San Dimas precious metals purchase agreement effective May 10 and the expiration of the streaming agreement relative to the Lagunas Norte, Veladero and Pierina mines on March 31.

Also during Q2, WPM produced 85.3K oz. of gold, up 7.1% Y/Y, at $898/oz. cash operating margin, 3.2% above the year-ago result.

In its five-year outlook (including 2018), WPM estimates average annual attributable production of 385K oz. of gold, 25M oz. of silver, 27K oz. of palladium, and 2.1M lbs./year of cobalt beginning in 2021.