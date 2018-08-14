Tense times in Tesla boardroom

Some board members at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appear to be getting a bit fed up with CEO Elon Musk, according to reporting from The New York Times.

Sources tell the NYT that board members have asked Musk to stop tweeting and outside directors have already retained law firms to represent them in the ongoing matters. Also, several board members are said to be irritated that Tesla had to rush out a statement to play catch-up to the Musk tweetstorm.

It's not likely that the Tesla tension eases up soon. Due to Musk's personal ties to several board members, the company established a special committee of just three board members to evaluate the go-private proposal.