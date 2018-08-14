Exxon acquires stake in oil exploration block offshore Namibia

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.3% ) strikes a deal with Namibian E&P company Azinam to acquire a 30% stake in offshore exploration license 44 for an undisclosed sum.

The deal signals increasing activity offshore Namibia, with India’s ONGC recently farming into another block, and Tullow Oil planning to spud a well during Q3; in Q4, Azinam will use the Ocean Rig Poseidon drilling rig to spud a prospect in another block in which the company holds a 20% interest.

Azinam will retain a 12.5% interest in the 44 deal, with the license operator Maurel & Prom retaining its 42.5% stake.