Environmental group sues FERC over PennEast pipeline permit

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has declined to revisit its decision to approve the 120-mile PennEast pipeline, prompting an environmental group to file a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

The lawsuit from the Delaware Riverkeeper Network says that when FERC approved PennEast in January, the commission violated the Natural Gas Act by failing to prove the need for the pipeline or its benefits and failed to consider the project’s long-term impacts on the environment.

FERC’s final decision to move ahead on the pipeline and deny rehearing on its permit came on Friday in a split 3-2 vote in the last action that Republican Commissioner Robert Powelson took before stepping down.

PennEast is a joint venture with 20% stakes owned by units of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR), South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) and UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI); companies with contracts to use the project include units of NJR, SJI, SO, Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED).