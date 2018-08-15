Turkey fires back with tariffs on U.S. cars, alcohol, tobacco

Turkey is retaliating against the United States with sharply raised tariffs on some imports.

A decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to raise duties on passenger cars by 120%, on made-in-the-U.S. alcoholic drinks by 140%, and on leaf tobacco by 60%, as well as increases on goods including cosmetics, rice, fruits, PVC and plastics and coal, Turkey's Official Gazette says.

The United States had a trade surplus with Turkey in 2017 of nearly $330M.

The lira/dollar pair has bounced (slightly) after the news from a low of $0.15261 to hit $0.15540.

