Japanese videogame makers slide amid reported Chinese freeze

Japanese videogame makers are trading down in Tokyo amid an ongoing shakeup in Chinese government licensing that has resulted in an approval freeze, Bloomberg says.
Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) faced a pre-earnings letdown Monday after China's regulators forced the company to remove brand-new Monster Hunter: World from its platform in a reported content dispute that may be more about its licensing approach.
That game was developed by Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEY), currently down 4% in Tokyo. Tencent declined 3.4% in OTC trading Tuesday.
Nexon (OTC:NEXOY), which draws nearly half its revenue from Tencent, is off 7.1% in Tokyo; Konami (OTCPK:KNMCY) is down 4.5%; Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) off 3.5%; Bandai Namco (OTC:NCBDY) down 2.5%; DeNA (OTCPK:DNACF) is 2.1% lower.
