Twitter joins social peers in suspending Alex Jones

After holding out in the face of social-media rivals removing far-right firebrand Alex Jones from their platforms -- by keeping his account active -- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has suspended Jones for a policy violation.
Jones will be blocked from posting for seven days due to a tweet that broke policy -- reportedly one about taking action against Web censorship that linked to a video violating a policy against targeted harassment or incitement of harassment.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) all acted to pull recent content by Jones and his Infowars site for violating community guidelines, but Twitter held out at the time after saying he hadn't broken any rules.
