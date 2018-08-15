Tech

China files WTO complaint over U.S. solar tariffs

|By:, SA News Editor

China has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization over U.S. tariffs on solar products, claiming the duties have hurt China and distorted the global market.

"Safeguard" tariffs imposed by Washington -- of 30% in the first year, reducing gradually to 15% in the fourth year -- have "seriously damaged China's trade interests," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce says.

But China's major solar manufacturers (including GCL, Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS), JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO), Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)) already face a reduced U.S. market after earlier trade disputes.

China claims its makers have benefited not from government subsidy but fierce competition that keeps down costs.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox