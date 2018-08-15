China files WTO complaint over U.S. solar tariffs

China has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization over U.S. tariffs on solar products, claiming the duties have hurt China and distorted the global market.

"Safeguard" tariffs imposed by Washington -- of 30% in the first year, reducing gradually to 15% in the fourth year -- have "seriously damaged China's trade interests," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce says.

But China's major solar manufacturers (including GCL, Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS), JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO), Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)) already face a reduced U.S. market after earlier trade disputes.

China claims its makers have benefited not from government subsidy but fierce competition that keeps down costs.