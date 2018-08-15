Huazhu Group Limited announces acquisition of Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts

Huazhu Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has entered into share transfer agreements with Beijing Tsingpu Travel Culture Development Co., Ltd. and Suzhou Tiancheng Jiaqi Tourism Industry Investment LLP, two shareholders of Blossom Hill Hotel Investment Management Co., Ltd. to acquire 71.2% of outstanding shares of Blossom Hill for a total consideration of approximately RMB462.9M in cash.

The Acquisition is expected to be completed on or around August 31.

Pursuant to acquisition, Huazhu will own an aggregate of 82.5% of the shares of Blossom Hill, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts will become part of Huazhu’s hotel network.

Huazhu does not expect this transaction to have any significant impact on its revenue or profit in FY2018.