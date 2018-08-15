ViewRay prices stock offering

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) has priced public offering of 16,216,217 common stock at $9.25 per share, for gross proceeds of $150M. The offering is expected to close on or about August 17.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 2,432,432 common stock.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, research and development expenses, commercial expenses, clinical data generation costs and infrastructure expenses.

Previously: ViewRay launches $125M stock offering; shares down 3% after hours (Aug. 14)