Razer and Tribe Gaming enter content and mobile eSports partnership

Razer (OTCPK:RZZRY) announced a strategic partnership as the official phone and headset provider for Tribe Gaming. The deal includes an eight-episode docuseries slated for release by year-end, which follows the reining Vainglory world champions this year as they defend their title using Razer equipment.

"The addition of Tribe Gaming to Team Razer further underscores our commitment to mobile esports," said Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "I'm a fan of Chief Pat and OJ, and I look forward to watching them dominate this year with the added performance of Razer Phones in-hand."