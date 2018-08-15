Carrizo Oil & Gas prices equity offering

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) has priced public offering of 9.5M common stock at $23.00 per share for estimated total gross proceeds of ~ $218.5M.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the purchase price for the pending acquisition of assets from Devon Energy Production Company, L.P., to reduce borrowings under its revolving credit facility or for general corporate purposes, including funding future potential acquisitions or a portion of its 2018 capital expenditure plan.