KBRwyle provides U.S. Navy with exclusive high-G flight training

Global government services business of KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) to provide centrifuge-based training for all U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircrew including the world famous flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels.

This work will be primarily performed at KBRwyle's office in San Antonio, Texas. The period of performance for this single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract is five years.

Estimated revenue associated with this contract award will be booked into the backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Government Services business segment.