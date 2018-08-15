Constellation Brands to invest $4B in Canopy Growth

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) announce an expansion of their strategic partnership.

Under the terms of the new arrangement, Constellation will increase its ownership interest in Canopy Growth by acquiring 104.5M shares directly from Canopy Growth. The investment by Constellation will take its ownership interest in Canopy Growth to ~38% when assuming exercise of the existing Constellation warrants.

Constellation Brands is acquiring the new shares at a price of C$48.60 per share.

Constellation will also receive additional warrants of Canopy that, if exercised, would provide for at least an additional C$4.5B to Canopy Growth.

"Through this investment, we are selecting Canopy Growth as our exclusive global cannabis partner," says Constellation CEO Rob Sands.

Source: Press Release